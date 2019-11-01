Education to combat bullying

Letter of the week by Steve Liddle, Napier

As with racism, bullying needs to be educated away every generation.

The excellent UK website that helps us recognise bullies and their tactics (self-identify, if necessary), while offering practical ways to deal with them states: "Those that can do, those that can't, bully." In other words, inadequacy and odious comparisons are at the heart of bullying. To which I would add: a shame morality — made worse if it becomes an entrenched culture, is justified at the top by the other insidious ethics ("only competition creates excellence", "bad behaviour must be shamed into extinction").

The correspondent maintaining corporal punishment kept bullying in check forgets such punishment too often mirrors the behaviour it seeks to eradicate — and replaces personal responsibility, plus self-esteem, with fear of physical punishment. However, when humans are bolstered by being given the opportunity and power to change, bullying's causes are extinguished.

Don't let's bring back birching. Instead let's establish catch-up literacy centres in every school and witness true inter-generational extinctions.

Student loans

Student loan defaulters may well reflect on the position of the taxpayer who has provided the cash to fund their opportunity to better themselves financially. Every unrepaid dollar is a dollar that is unavailable for expenditure on any other Government function. The worst offenders have an individual reported debt of over $400.000. Enough to fund more than a few medical operations or teacher salaries.

Neal McCarthy, Auckland Central

Hardship fund

The Minister and City Rail Link are to be commended for finally establishing a hardship fund for businesses adversely affected by the Britomart rail link project. A good start could be for Auckland Council to remit the rates on properties proven to be significantly affected, especially where the benefit could be passed onto business tenants.

Kenneth Palmer, Orakei

Cynical politics

David Seymour, aided and abetted by his accomplices in NZ First, is guilty of indulging in cynical politics at its worst. The dirty deal was hatched simply because Seymour knew that without it, his bill would likely fail. MPs who voted in favour included some — such as the Prime Minister — with a stated position against a referendum, but who voted for it anyway. Not content with polarising Parliament on the controversial subject of euthanasia, Seymour is now prepared to divide the nation on this difficult and complex issue. Family members will be set against other family members in torturous discussions which will inevitably follow should the bill pass its Third Reading. Caught in the crossfire will be the frail elderly and the seriously disabled who will hear their own situations described by others as pointless and not worth living.

Paula Salisbury, Hamilton

Before MPs vote on the End of Life Choice Bill for a third and final time, I would urge them to study the 400-plus select committee submissions made by people identifying as "Dr" or "Professor". The vast majority of these submissions oppose the bill, and raise a wide range of ethical, medical and legal concerns, most of which will not have been addressed by subsequent amendments. I would also urge MPs to especially consider the submission in support of the bill from an Auckland surgeon who argues that euthanasia, with appropriate prior consent, is the "ideal option" for the severely demented because this would free up valuable health care dollars to treat "able bodied" New Zealanders in a timely manner. This is precisely the kind of questionable professional thinking that MPs could end up weaponising if they allow doctors to actively end patients' lives.

James Braund, Remuera

For anyone who has been witness to someone suffering, enduring and losing all dignity during a drawn-out dying process, they surely would want a better way for others and certainly for themselves. Stories of such horror go back generations. Do we want an end to this inhumanity or will we take the opportunity to vote for a better way? It seems like a no brainer to me. As a nurse, seeing others in this situation enough times (once is enough), has made a lasting impression on me. I vote for a bill that offers compassion and brings an end to this sad and sorrowful way to death that has become acceptable.

Tess Nesdale, Tauranga

Haka should go

I concur with Chris Rattue that the haka should go. The concept of a Maori war dance before a rugby match is outdated and has lost its significance. The haka was once the domain of the All Blacks/Kiwis but now "everbody's doin' it!" The All Blacks should be putting their energy into the match instead of poking tongues and bulging eyes. I wonder how many other fans press the mute button until the real entertainment begins.

Anne Glogowski, Paeroa

Good on Aussie

While Australia does many cruel things including sending thousands back to New Zealand who moved there as babies and learnt their crimes over there, they do two good things we should copy. Firstly they allow the first $20,000 of income to be tax free, greatly helping those on low wages. Then banning the sale of fireworks many years ago. We need both good things now.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi



A quick word

Could the government please put some safety legislation around the use of E scooters before I am injured or killed on one of my regular visits to the Auckland city precinct.

Glennys Adams, Waiheke Island

Regardless of risk to life and limb, and skyrocketing ACC claims, Auckland Council's supposed e-scooter "trial" was always a "done deal".

Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay

Does Simon Bridges propose to cut Government contribution to superannuation and Working for Family tax credits to those receiving them but who refuse to vaccinate their children? Or does his principle of Government welfare funding being linked to vaccination only apply to the poor?

Len Houwers, New Plymouth

Might I suggest with the up-coming referenda, in particular for euthanasia, that the Herald publish an article setting out the for and against aspects of this hotly debated subject. MPs may have bandied it back and forth for several months, but the public have only snippets of occasional information.

P.T.Laird, Orewa

Now we can add bullying to New Zealand's appalling "honours" list. We're also among the worst in the world for suicide, drug abuse, obesity, teen pregnancy and family violence. Yes, we're a great country aren't we?

R Nistelrooy, Kohimarama

If Marama Davidson really cared about police bias towards Maori and Pasifika and the proposal to arm some police officers, then she should lobby her fellow parliamentarians. It seems she is all talk.

Katherine Swift, Kohimarama

Is there a new word in the English language — "ter" — as in "It's twenty ter eight" on Radio New Zealand this morning?

Pamela Russell, Orakei

I see the Government has finally decided to arrange compensation for Albert St businesses affected by the rail works but conditional on those businesses opening their books to prove they are viable. Of course they are viable. I know this has to happen, but what a kick in the guts for these highly stressed business people!

Eric Strickett, Henderson

The dairy industry's PR machine has kicked into high gear. In an attempt to show farming can be environmentally friendly, the public are being invited to view operations on carefully selected farms. But in keeping effluent out of waterways, the farmers are only doing what the law requires them to do. Do they want a reward for not robbing a bank?

G. Henderson, Northcote