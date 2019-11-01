A Christchurch driver has life-threatening injuries after crashing into traffic lights while fleeing police.

Police tried to flag a vehicle in the hillside suburb of Cashmere shortly before 2am after concerns over driving behaviour.

A police spokeswoman says the car failed to stop and crashed into traffic lights on the corner of Colombo St and Wherstead Rd around 25 seconds later.

They say the driver received critical injuries and a passenger serious injuries and were taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified.