Fire in engine room of Fullers ferry

Firefighters boarded a Fullers passenger ferry at sea and extinguished a blaze which broke out in the vessel's engine.

Smoke was visible inside the cabin during the fire so all passengers were moved onto the outside deck.

Fire and Emergency NZ personnel scrambled to the ferry terminal in downtown Auckland in response to the blaze and waited for the ferry to dock.

The ferry was carrying 97 passengers.

A police vessel dropped firefighters to the ferry, who boarded the vessel at sea and extinguished the blaze in the engine room.

The Coastguard escorted the ferry into dock.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Craig Dally said there had been a fire in one of the engines of the passenger ferry that had since been extinguished.

Fire appliances at the scene. Photo / Will Trafford

The ferry was on its way into the downtown pier, he said.

"We have got a couple of crews there waiting to meet it, just to make sure the fire is out."

An Auckland Transport spokeswoman said the fire occurred in the engine room of the Fullers Quick Cat ferry, which was en route back from Waiheke Island for the 2pm service.

The ferry was making its way to Auckland using one engine and travelling at 7.5 knots.

There were 97 passengers on board and five crew members.

"All crew and passengers are safe," she said.

A reporter at the scene said fire personnel were laying out equipment and a hose. No announcements had been made.

Tourists and passers by were wandering about the ferry terminal.

Police have been notified of the incident.

Fire crews at the scene. Photo / Michael Craig

Fire staff have now boarded the ferry and the first passengers - elderly and those needed assistance - are making their way off.

An Auckland Transport spokeswoman said the ferry was now docked after being escorted in.

Firefighters were on Pier 2 with hoses at the ready as precaution.

There was no sign of smoke or damage to the vessel.