The quality of water entering the Waitematā Harbour during the major SkyCity fire has been revealed.

Auckland Council Safeswim programme manager Nick Vigar said the water testing results showed while there were elevated levels of contaminants, water testing suggested it was sufficiently diluted to not cause long term damage to the harbour ecology.

The water contained low levels of hydrocarbons and heavy metals.

At the height of the fire that broke out on Tuesday last week in the under-construction New Zealand International Convention Centre firefighters were using 250 litres of water a second.

Watercare has confirmed to the Herald a total of 27 million litres was used to extinguish the blaze, or about one per cent of the city's total water usage in a week.

As soon as firefighting started there was runoff into the stormwater network. The contaminated water in the SkyCity basement was pumped into the network for about 20 hours from Wednesday evening.

The only long-term impacts could be on sediment quality, Vigar said.

"It is possibly significant, within 10 to 100m of the outfall."

Vigar said he understood there would be dredging there ahead of the America's Cup, but that the sediment would be made into "mudcrete" and treated on land.

Auckland Council freshwater scientist Dr Coral Grant said while testing showed the water to be more toxic in samples taken at the site, in the sea it was far more diluted.

Contaminants came from bitumen and other materials burned, and from cars sitting in the basement.

Vigar said in the future there was "very little" they could do differently to separate the contaminants.

During the fire fight some of the water, mixed with contaminants from burning building materials, ran into the city's stormwater network and into the Hauraki Gulf.

As much as eight million litres of it also accumulated in the basement of the convention centre where it rose to 1.5m and submerged about 100 cars.

The fire caused major disruptions in central Auckland for several days. Photo / Alex Burton

Most of the water had since been pumped out, and Fire and Emergency said today the remaining sludge would be removed separately to avoid it entering the wastewater system.

Initially that water was being pumped into the stormwater system and into the harbour, as there were concerns about potential contaminants damaging the wastewater network's biological reactors.

