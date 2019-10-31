The Court of Appeal has dismissed the legal challenge made by convicted killer Silapea Momoisea to the length of her minimum-non-parole period.

Momoisea murdered beloved family man Afoa Frazer Ah kee in Ōtara on June 26, 2017.

She also attempted to murder his wife Milo Poe-Paila, stabbing her twice in the upper chest, but she survived thanks to emergency heart surgery.

Feeling jilted by Ah kee, Momoisea had earlier told some family members and a pastor of her murderous desire prior to the brutal attack but they did not believe her.

For murder, Momoisea was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non parole period of 14 and a half years. She appealed against the length of the minimum non parole period.

Today, the Court of Appeal ruled it was satisified Justice Mathew Downs paid "sufficient regard to personal mitigating factors and the guilty plea".

At the Court of Appeal hearing in September, defence lawyer Rob Stevens had argued that Justice Downs "failed to give sufficient weight to the mitigating factors in this case".

Stevens argued the specific cultural circumstances, such as the shame she felt within her community, needed to be better considered.

He also said she was struggling in prison because she can not speak English.

Junior counsel for Momoisea, Russell Nye-Wood, said her prompt guilty plea could also be reason for further discount.

Together with Stevens, he argued in favour of an overall sentence reduction of about four and a half years.

This was opposed by Crown Law.

Crown lawyer Andrea Ewing said many murders arose from a perceived slight and it was not something the law sees as excusable.

She said it was worth considering murder usually brings some cultural repercussion in respect to exclusion.

In respect to Momoisea's guilty plea she said the strength of the Crown case was "plainly relevant".