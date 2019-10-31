

A Green Party election campaign for the 2020 general election has effectively kicked-off in Hawke's Bay with what stalwarts say is a promising start at a "conversation" evening with MP Julie-Anne Genter in Napier.

Green Party Hawke's Bay convenor Jenny Elliott, of Havelock North, and former convenor Roy Boonen were both buoyed by the number of more than 100 people at the "What next?" forum at the Urban Winery in Ahuriri on Thursday night.

"I'm delighted by the attendance," said Elliott.

US-born, Auckland-based Genter, 39, an MP for eight years and currently Minister for Women and Associate Minister of both Health and Transport, said stalwarts were surprised by the "many" faces that were not known in the fraternity, and impressed that in the hand-raising polling on questions of priorities for the party there was mainly unanimous support.

On investing in steps to minimise the impacts of climate change, including renewable energy sources, the "green transport revolution" and planting more trees, it was unanimous, a "massive" increase in state housing was strongly supported.

The stalwarts believed it represented a new wave of interest, as the party strives to "get the message out" that its philosophy is not just about green trees, fresh air and clean water.

"People are part of the environment," said Genter as the gathering dispersed, a gathering regarded as a new approach to get to the grassroots by a party she says does not have the big budgets or the PR machines of the National Party.

She and other Green MPs will each do a small number of similar meetings, with questions, answers and discussion formats rather than pre-prepared speech-making, as the party steps-up the candidate selection process aimed at increasing its current share of 8 MPs, all from the party List.

Elliott says the party is already fielding interest from potential candidates in Hawke's Bay seats, with one who was at the meeting afterwards confirming his intention to seek the candidacy in Napier.

With a history of transportation planning and urban design expertise, Genter maintains her interest in improving bus services and rail services across the country, improving walking and cycling zones and generally improving safety on the roads, and hitting at processes which lead to inequality, including what she has called excessive large-corporate influence in Government policy.

She has advocated for building towns and cities that put people at their heart, support strong healthy communities and enhance our natural environment.

"We cannot ignore the opportunity to change things," she said on Thursday night. "But it's going to take a different approach."