COMMENT:

The conclusion of the second series of the TV crime show Goliath features an unforgettable scene. One of the protagonists has been kidnapped and awakes from an anaesthetic to discover that his arms and legs have been amputated as payback for a deal gone wrong. His first reaction is to ask the person responsible whether his genitals have also been amputated.

"Of course not," replies the perpetrator, "I'm not a monster."

I was reminded of this scene when National leader Simon Bridges told The AM Show, in discussing his party's thinking-out-loud Social Services Discussion Document, that he is not

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.