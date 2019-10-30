A quad bike rider has been seriously injured in an accident in the Waikaka Valley, Gore.
Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene about 11.30am after reports of a quad bike accident.
A police spokeswoman said the rider suffered serious injuries and was trapped underneath the quad bike for some time.
The incident happened on the rural Waikaka Valley Highway, she said.
A southern fire communications spokeswoman confirmed that they were at the scene.
They had crews responding from Gore and Pukerau.
