Two campervanners have had the holiday of a lifetime after snapping up a winning $1 million lotto ticket on the journey.

The South Auckland couple were on the final leg of their road trip when they got a feeling that a turn of luck was just around the corner.

This led them to stop and look on the map for the right place in Hamilton to buy a ticket in that Wednesday's Lotto.



"We decided Gordonton had a lucky ring to it, so we made a beeline there," said the winning woman, who wished to remain anonymous.

"Even though we passed several other Lotto stores on the way to Gordonton, we held out – we'd had a bit of luck on our previous ticket and won around $70, so decided to hold out for where we were feeling lucky."



While buying their ticket in Gordonton, the woman jokingly said to the Lotto operator, "thanks for the winning ticket - your winners' trophy is going to look perfect sitting right over there".



Little did the woman know just how true her joke would end up being.



"We'd been out for dinner and got back to the campervan quite late that evening and decided to check our ticket before heading to bed."



Sitting together in their campervan, the winner's husband pulled up the results on MyLotto and called out the winning numbers.

His wife then marked each one off the lucky ticket, noting the couple had all the first three numbers.



"Then he read out the final three numbers and I just looked up at him and said: 'we've got all six'," she said.



Her husband sprang off the couch to see the ticket for himself while exclaiming: "you're joking".



After double checking that they did in fact have all six winning numbers, the lucky couple scrolled down the page to see how much they had won.



"We were parked up by the beach at the time and it took everything in me not to burst outside and scream 'we've won Lotto!' – I was so excited, I could have woken up the whole campsite, no problem," she laughed.



With the winnings now safely in their bank account, the couple are looking forward to using their prize to pay off the mortgage and set themselves up for the future.



They bought their winning ticket from the Gordonton Superette.