If you were going to die in the near future, would you want to know so you could make plans for the end? Nicholas Jones reports.

If a few simple questions could reveal you likely have less than a year to live, would you answer?

Yes or no, a doctor working in a busy emergency department would probably appreciate the insight into a patient's probable lifespan.

Knowing could avoid unnecessary and sometimes harmful treatment, and alert other services - like a GP or home care provider - to make sure they're looked after.

Waikato DHB is interested enough to have developed a way to identify those not long for this world, as part of a special "last 1000 days" programme.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
• Refund over 'premium'

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.