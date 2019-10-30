Two independent watchdogs have launched a campaign to make all schools record every case of bullying and adopt anti-bullying moves that have been proven to work.

Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft and new Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon say New Zealand's high bullying rate - among the worst in the world - means the problem can no longer be left up to individual schools.

Foon, who was bullied himself as a student in Gisborne, has decided to focus on schools so racism can be "nipped in the bud" as early as possible in Kiwi lives.

"Racism happens at school, and as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.