A Hastings community is on edge after four primary school students were allegedly approached by a stranger who offered them lollies and money to take them shopping in his vehicle.

He also allegedly said the parents of the Flaxmere kids, who range in ages from 8 to 11, had told him to pick them up after school.

The children, who ran from the man, have subsequently reported it to police.

The "suspicious approach", on the corner of Hudson Rd and Scott Dr on October 24, was being investigated, a police spokeswoman said.

"We are speaking with the family involved and our inquiries are ongoing to locate the vehicle and person involved.

"We would always encourage anyone with genuine concerns for their safety, or that of anyone else, to contact us.

"While we are aware reports of this nature can circulate among communities very quickly, we would ask that people beware, but not alarmed."

The children's grandmother, who was emotionally wrought after last Thursday's incident, told Hawke's Bay Today the public needed to know about it.

Zephaniah Taueki said she had decided to speak up about the incident because it was her duty to do so.

Four primary schoolkids from Flaxmere were approached by a stranger, but they ran after figuring out his intentions. Their grandmother talks about her reaction and the incident itself.

"I am not going to be a grandmother and sit back and do nothing.

"I am angry this happened but I am glad they are safe."

Taeuki said the four children were walking back home after school when a man described as being in his 30s, with freckles and white hair, a tattoo with a love heart and flames drove up to them.

"The guy was in a big 4x4. He drove past my grandchildren.

"He thought my grandson was showing him the finger when all he was doing was counting."

The man and he allegedly stopped and started swearing at the kids but then quickly changed tack.

"He started offering them lollies, said he would take them shopping, offered them some money.

"And then he said that their parents told him to pick them up."

Flaxmere ward councillor Henare O'Keefe wants the community to look out for each other. Photo / File

That's when the children decided to run back home to their grandfather.

"The children have not seen their parents for eight years. That's when they realised something was wrong," Taueki said.

The children described the car and the man in great detail, including the fact that the number plate was spraypainted.

"He was driving a black truck, with dents, scratches and tinted windows."

The school was informed of the incident and had a special assembly with police in attendance to talk about stranger danger, Taueki said.

Taueki said she believed the man was still around in the community and wanted the incident to serve as a cautionary tale.

The school was approached for comment on Wednesday.

Flaxmere ward councillor Henare O'Keefe said there were lots of "unsavoury people" out there and the community should look after each other.