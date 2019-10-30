An elderly woman has been rushed to hospital after a hit-and-run in West Auckland suburb of Henderson.

The collision has resulted in several road closures surrounding the WestCity mall.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to reports a person had been hit by a vehicle on Edsel St, near Vitasovich Ave, about 1pm.

"The woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition. Police inquiries are ongoing to locate the vehicle involved," the police spokeswoman said.

"Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Henderson Police on 09-839 0600 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Both lanes of Edsel Rd are currently closed and motorists are advised to take an alternative route if possible."

Two vehicles from St John attended the collision on Edsel St following an alert at 2pm and one person was transported in a critical condition to Auckland Hospital.

The incident has forced emergency services to close Edsel St between Great North Rd and the WestCity carpark entrance.

Part of Vitasovich Ave from The Boundary entrance to Edsel St roundabout was also closed, Auckland Transport reports.

Traffic has become congested through the area and members of the public have been asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

Buses servicing routes 14W, 14T and 162 were being detoured via James Laurie St, View Rd and Railside Ave.