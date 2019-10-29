Eden Park is seeking blanket approval to hold up to six concerts a year without having to go through the rigmarole of getting approval one concert at a time.

Eden Park Trust chairman Doug McKay said it had struggled to seek approval for a single concert because it cost more than $100,000, takes 18 months and promoters cannot be signed up with that kind of uncertainty.

The trust has long wanted to hold concerts to improve its financial position, but struggled against local opposition from suburban neighbours and stringent planning conditions.

Auckland Council's Unitary Plan allows Eden Park to hold up to six concerts a year.

"We need to know we have the approval for what we are entitled to. We just want to clarify the approvals for six and then we can go to promoters. Certainty is what we are about," McKay said.

The trust plans to put in an application with Auckland Council by the end of November and will ask for the process to be publicly notified. A decision could take up to a year, McKay said.

The council will review the application, which could be heard by independent commissioners. Alternatively, it could go straight to the Environment Court to skip the likelihood of appeals to the court.

McKay said the biggest issue with the application will be noise "and we understand that" with other factors already dealt with, such as traffic management plans.

Eden Park Trust chairman Doug McKay. Photo / Herald

If the trust gets blanket approval for six concerts, it will be in direct competition with Auckland Council's events arm Regional Facilities Auckland, which stages most big outdoor concerts at Mt Smart Stadium and Western Springs.

McKay said competition is a good thing, but he believes Eden Park will offer a far better experience for fans and people who have bought seats and corporate boxes.

"Eden Park is well equipped for big crowds, better toilet facilities, better food facilities, better public transport access. Two thirds of the people in the stadium will be covered...it will be a wonderful experience for Auckland," said McKay.



Last year, Auckland Council provided a $63 million rescue package to Eden Park, including taking over a $40 million loan and providing nearly $10m for urgent upgrades and maintenance, including a new turf.

A report by EY this year painted a dire picture for the city's premier stadium, saying it could run up losses of $80m over the next 10 years.