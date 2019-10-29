Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after Tuesday's fatal crash on Tod Road in Otane.

The crash occurred around 2.35pm, between Elsthorpe Rd and Evans Rd.

READ MORE:

• One person has died following single-vehicle crash, Otane

• Crash on SH2, Te Hauke, south of Hastings

• Smash near Otane leaves driver dead

• Drunk took off after crash

Police are also interested to hear from anyone who saw a blue Mazda ute around the time of the crash.

Advertisement

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information should contact Detective Alex Simister by phoning 105, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Yesterday a police spokesperson confirmed a ute had gone off the road and rolled.

There were two occupants in the car, and three ambulances are believed to have attended.