Charging the flower of our nation's youth to study hard to improve themselves for the benefit of our country was total folly.

Political redemption is possible. Simply credit all graduates' tax payments to their student loan debt, and retrospectively, meaning including all tax ever paid.

That gives incentive to graduate, and incentive to stay in New Zealand because your normal pay-as-you-earn weekly income tax is also crediting 100 per cent on to your student loan debt.

Announce this, Chris Hipkins, and go from zero to hero overnight, building a better future for our country.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jim Carlyle, Te Atatu Peninsula.

Answer in glass

Dogs off leads

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

KiwiSaver doubts

Aotearoa bolt hole

End-of-world fears

Match screening

Meng Foon

Bullying in schools

Rugby scrums

Bronze playoff

Short & Sweet