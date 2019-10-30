Two referendums looming over next year's election are threatening to steal the show but both Labour and National says they're going to be sticking to their knitting.

Act leader David Seymour's controversial End of Life Choice Bill looks likely to pass its third reading in about two weeks and politicians have opted to leave the final decision to a public vote during next year's election.

The legislation, which would let terminally ill adults request assisted dying, will be decided on alongside a separate referendum on legalising recreational cannabis.

READ MORE:
Euthanasia bill passes second reading
End of Life Choice

