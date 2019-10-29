Residents of a suburban Hastings neighbourhood have started a petition to stop a Department of Corrections proposal to use a backpackers accommodation to house released inmates.

"Our lives will change," livid resident Michelle Healey told Hawke's Bay Today of the plans on Tuesday.

The proposal involves the conversion of A1 Backpackers, located on the corner of Plunket and Stortford streets, into accommodation for the ex-inmates.

Residents were approached by DoC last week about it.

They have now started a petition to prevent it and it already has between 40 and 50 signatures, with safety being the key concern.

