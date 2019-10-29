

Residents of a suburban Hastings neighbourhood have started a petition to stop a Department of Corrections proposal to use a backpackers accommodation to house released inmates.

"Our lives will change," livid resident Michelle Healey told Hawke's Bay Today of the plans on Tuesday.

The proposal involves the conversion of A1 Backpackers, located on the corner of Plunket and Stortford streets, into accommodation for the ex-inmates.

Residents were approached by DoC last week about it.

They have now started a petition to prevent it and it already has between 40 and 50 signatures, with safety being the key concern.

Healey said she was all for providing housing, but felt there were people in Hastings who needed it more.

"I would rather it goes to the homeless, the pensioners, the solo mothers and fathers out there with kids.

"Let's give the law-abiding a decent break.

"The housing should go to people who are actually looking or are in emergency accommodation, not ex-inmates."

Healey said she had two school-going children who were already impeded in their walk to school by unsafe streets.

"It already takes 40 minutes for the cops to come to us, if there is an emergency.

"There is no area for the ex-inmates to hang out at the backpackers, so they will be out on the streets.

A1 backpackers is proposed to house ex-inmates. Photo / Warren Buckland

"There is a liquor store and within walking distance. What happens if something goes wrong? We are horrified.

"There are prison officers who live in this block, their families would be at risk. There are daycare and childcare centres, as well as primary and intermediate schools here."

She said they were told by Corrections that the accommodation will house low to medium risk ex-inmates.

She was also furious about Corrections only approaching their units and a couple of other houses, excluding the rest of the street.

"They approached me on Tuesday last week, they went next door and I asked them to get a translator because they {her neighbours] don't speak English.

"I had to explain to the families about what was happening and we had girls crying and mothers worried.

"Half the block was not even approached. I raised my concerns to (Corrections) on the day and they said they would take it under advisement."

Healey said they were given four business days to raise their concerns, which was not enough.

"They are cutting corners and putting people's lives at risk."

Anna Velez, a fellow resident in the same block, agreed with Healey and said safety was her main concern too.

"They should move the homeless there. They could put them [ex-inmates] elsewhere."

Hastings District Council mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she had not spoken to any Corrections staff since she was first approached by them.

HDC mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says she is eager to house the homeless and use the accommodation currently proposed to house ex-inmates, if it doesn't work out. Photo / Paul Taylor.

"I was advised by Corrections that they were looking to purchase the building.

"I haven't spoken to anyone else since. I am happy to sit with the government department to talk to them to ensure a favourable outcome," Hazlehurst said.

If the proposal didn't come to fruition, she said the council would "love to have the accommodation to house the homeless".

"We need the property and we need it urgently. "

Correction were approached by Hawke's Bay Today for comment but were unable to respond before deadline.

However, Corrections Lower North Regional Commissioner Paula Collins told Stuff that she acknowledged that the location of people reintegrating from prison could be a concern for the community.

"We will continue speaking with local residents before making a final decision.

"We encourage anyone else with questions or comments to contact us directly at info@corrections.govt.nz," she said.