Up to 50 people have responded to Hawke's Bay iwi Ngati Kahungunu's call for foster and whāngai caregivers in a bid to prevent baby uplifts by Oranga Tamariki in the region.
Ngati Kahungunu put out the call for whanau help two weeks ago and chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana said the response had been overwhelming.
The move comes after an attempted baby uplift incident in May, which resulted in the lockdown of Hawke's Bay Hospital as social workers tried to take a newborn from its mother.
The incident sparked widespread complaints about Oranga Tamariki practices, and led to calls for the nameOranga Tamariki to be stripped from the department, and several reviews into the removal of children.