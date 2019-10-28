A teenage driver charged with manslaughter has appeared in the Christchurch Youth Court.

The 17-year-old Canterbury teen is also charged with reckless driving causing injury following last Tuesday's fleeing driver incident in Christchurch.

Kenneth McCaul, 64, died in the crash.

The teenager didn't enter pleas in the Youth Court this morning.

He was remanded on bail until an appearance in the High Court on November 8.

The judge imposed bail conditions of no alcohol, drugs or entering licensed premises.