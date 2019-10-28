A large scrub fire that spread to the size of more than seven rugby fields south of Whangamatā has been put out.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in a paddock off Whangamata Rd, near Parakiwai Quarry Rd, in the Coromandel district at 3.27pm yesterday.

Whangamata Volunteer Fire Brigade chief officer Nigel Airey said the fire was out by about 8pm.

However, one crew did stick around until 10pm making sure there were no flare-ups, he said.

Advertisement

Dozens of firefighters battled the blaze for several hours, with crews from as far as Greerton and Ngaruawahia coming to assist.

Initially, the scrub fire was only 100m by 100m, but before long there were spot fires over a 10ha area.

A helicopter assisted with putting the fire out. Photo / Whangamata Volunteer Fire Brigade

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Carren Larking said firefighters were taking "offensive tactics" to attempt to cut off further spread.

She said firefighters had been battling hazards such as streams, unburnt shrub and an old dump site, with flames and smoke still in the area.

The fire was not near any residential properties.

A chopper attended and fire crews were using high and low-pressure delivery hoses.