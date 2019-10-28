Holidaymakers heading home from a sun-filled Labour weekend should brace themselves for delays as traffic starts to build around the country.

Fire crews fighting a large land fire on Whangamata Waihi Rd may also cause disruption for motorists travelling between Waihi and Whangamata.

There are already delays both ways on State Highway 1 as motorists return to Auckland this afternoon, and motorists heading into Wellington are crawling from Levin.

A breakdown that partially blocked the left southbound lane just after Takanini south of Auckland around 4pm has now been cleared.

Another car has broken down on the Northern Motorway in the left northbound lane after Sunset Rd on the North Shore. NZTA is advising people to merge into the right-hand lane and expect delays as congestion builds in the area.

Those travelling northbound between Bombay and Takanini and southbound between Wellsford and Puhoi on State Highway 1 should expect a slow trip.

ALLOW EXTRA TIME FOR HOLIDAY TRAFFIC DELAYS

As expected traffic delays are now occurring on #SH1 both northbound and southbound this afternoon as holidaymakers arrive the city following Labour weekend. Check our Holiday Journeys tool: https://t.co/tMhQ28qKDP and plan ahead. ^SM pic.twitter.com/nd8mrLnhsM — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 28, 2019

New Zealand Transport Agency is warning people to allow extra time for their journeys this afternoon.

Meanwhile the Takanini Northbound on-ramp to the SH1 Southern Motorway is closed today for roadworks and will re-open at 5am on Tuesday. Motorists are urged to use the Papakura or Hill Rd on-ramps instead.

Traffic is also crawling for motorists in the Wellington region, with the agency warning of heavy congestion southbound on SH1 between Manakau and Ōtaki.

Police are urging motorists to delay travel or face significant delays.

There are currently delays of up to 70 minutes as people return back to the capital, according to NZTA. The queues are back to Kimberley Rd in Levin. The heavy traffic is expected to be continue until at least 6pm.

Strong winds on the Remutaka Hill have eased after motorists - especially those in high-sided vehicles or riding motorbikes - were urged to take extra care earlier this afternoon.

A crash on Taranaki St in central Wellington at 3.05pm this afternoon has been cleared and the road has reopened.

Earlier today emergency services attended a serious crash near the Esmonde Rd off-ramp on Auckland's Northern Motorway. Southbound lanes heading into Auckland were blocked near the off-ramp for more than half an hour and the road was cleared by 11am.

