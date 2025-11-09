NZ Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced the pause after Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown signed a partnership with China. Photo / RNZ

New Zealand extends pause on $29.8m Cook Islands funding after China deal

By RNZ

New Zealand has extended its pause on direct payments to the Cook Islands Government, after it signed partnership agreements with China earlier this year.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said the total amount of paused funding was $29.8 million and covered two financial years.

“We took this step reluctantly and after careful consideration.

“Direct funding to another government relies on a high degree of trust. The Cook Islands Government breached New Zealand’s trust through a series of actions that are well known.”