A woman was assaulted by a man in muddy clothing while walking in a West Auckland park over the weekend.

And police are now appealing for sightings and information to help them locate the offender.

The victim was walking along Manutewhau Track, which forms part of the park, at about 6.30pm on Saturday when she was assaulted by an unknown man.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said police have a "two-fold appeal" to the public following this incident.

"First, we want to hear from anyone who noticed a man in the Moire Park area that night that may have been acting suspiciously or wearing muddy clothing.

"Secondly we would like to remind everyone out walking alone to take extra care and remain aware of their surroundings."

Anyone with information that can assist Waitemata Police with this investigation should contact Police on 105 and quote file number 191026/6803.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.