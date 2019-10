The Serious Crash Unit is investigating a crash that left one person critically injured near Taupō overnight.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called just before 11.30pm to the two-vehicle collision on the East Taupo Arterial route in Rotokawa.

One person was initially trapped and was then flown by helicopter to Rotorua Hospital in a critical condition.

The road was closed until about 4am.

