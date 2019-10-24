New Zealand's smallest native bird is settling well into their new home in the capital and if things continue, Wellingtonians could be seeing them in their backyard.

Sixty tītipounamu, also known as rifleman, were moved from Wainuiomata Mainland Island to Zealandia ecosanctuary in March this year, in partnership with Greater Wellington Regional Council.

Rangers have now found seven nests with incubating eggs around the sanctuary, showing the birds are making themselves at home.

Kari Beaven is part of Zealandia's conservation team and said it was an exciting update.

"This is the first generation of tītipounamu to hatch into the western forest of Te Whanganui-a-Tara in quite some time."

Tītipounamu weigh about the same as a teaspoon of butter. Their name translates to "little piece of greenstone" as the males are the same colour as the stone.

Beaven said once the birds had their first nests, it was a sure indication that they had chosen their territory.

"It shows that they've settled into these forests and they will be nesting now throughout the summer season,

"From here we can see the population start to increase and really establish in a secured way in Zealandia."

Beaven said it'd be possible for the birds to flourish in Wellington's suburbs, as Zealandia was like a nursery area for the birds.

"These juveniles once they've increased enough, will be flying out over the fence and finding their own territories on the outside of the fence."

A natural tītipounamu nest at ZEALANDIA. Supplied / ZEALANDIA

A few birds had already flown just outside the sanctuary, with some sighted in Birdwood Reserve near Zealandia.

Greater Wellington land, ecology and climate team leader Philippa Crisp said it was fantastic to hear the translocated birds were breeding.

"Being able to monitor the nests in Zealandia will provide valuable information about how successful the translocation was in terms of establishing a breeding tītipounamu population in the sanctuary."