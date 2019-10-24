Traffic is already building on the Auckland's Southern Motorway as holidaymakers look to escape the city for Labour Weekend.

Traffic maps show congestion at Puhinui through to Takanini and chokepoints at motorway on-ramps at Manuaku.

The Northern Motorway appears to be flowing freely - for now.

UPDATE 11:10AM

This breakdown now cleared.

Auckland Transport is predicting delays northbound and southbound on SH1 this afternoon.

Wellingtonians fleeing the capital for the long weekend are facing congestion between Peka Peka and Otaki.

Some roads in the Auckland CBD have reopened as the convention centre fire is controlled and moved into the "recovery" phase, but motorists are still advised to expect delays or avoid the area.

The far left lane on Nelson St - heading from the Northwestern Motorway - is open, and Federal St is now fully open.

Some bus routes are still taking a detour around the cordoned-off site.

Police are reminding motorists to wear seatbelts, drive sober and to the conditions, and that the tolerance level for speeding is 4 km/h from 4pm Friday to 6am Tuesday.

Last year, there were five motor fatalities over Labour Weekend - two drivers, two passengers and one motorcyclist, down from six in 2017.



There were 130 reported injury crashes during the long weekend last year, more than half occurred on urban roads.

