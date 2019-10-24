Two people have been charged after a 2-month-old baby was seriously injured last November.

The baby, aged 8-weeks old at the time, was taken into a Panmure medical centre on November 8 after being injured at a Mt Wellington property.

The infant was then transported to Starship Hospital with serious injuries.

Police were notified the following day.

Detective Senior Sergeant Bridget Doell today confirmed charges had been laid.

"As a result of an ongoing investigation, police have now charged a man and a woman, both aged 33," she said.

"The pair both face charges of ill-treatment or neglect of a child, while the woman has also been charged with wounding with reckless disregard."

The couple will appear in the North Shore District Court today.

"The child, now aged 1, has fortunately recovered from their injuries," said Doell.

"As the matter is before the courts, police are not in a position to comment further."