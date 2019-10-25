Today is the second anniversary of Labour getting into Government and to mark that, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Finance Minister Grant Robertson sat down for their first joint interview.

Their Government has been buffeted by the realities of coalition management, souring business confidence, and claims they had not delivered the change they promised.

They talked to the Weekend Herald about those, about each other, their mistakes, who would play them in a movie, and what lies ahead as Labour tries to get a second term in power in 2020.

The clock in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's meeting room in the Beehive is set five minutes fast.

Grant Robertson points this out, saying it is a cunning tactic to end meetings early.

When the PM says he was not meant to know this, he claims he has "a biorhythmic sense of time".

"It's part of being Minister of Finance."

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the Government's two-year anniversary. Photo / Marty Melville
He is meant to be good with numbers, as her Finance Minister.

The relationship between a Prime Minister and a Finance Minister is the most important relationship in a Government.

She is his boss. They are also good friends.

Working together

Looking to 2020

Lessons