New Plymouth residents have been shaken by a short, sharp earthquake this morning.
The magnitude 3.5 quake struck at a depth of 8km, about 5km northwest of the city, at 9.21am.
Within 10 minutes, nearly 1000 people had reported feeling the jolt, which lasted just several seconds.
One resident reported their house had moved in the shake – while another likened the quake to a truck having hit their building.
Advertisement
GeoNet initially reported the quake being magnitude 3.3 but it was quickly revised.