Auckland motorists are being warned to expect significant delays this afternoon as roads remain closed due to the fire at SkyCity.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand said fire crews were expected to continue working on the blaze at the convention centre through the night.
Auckland Transport said road closures remained in place, and that motorists should avoid the area or expect delays.
"If you are able to time your travel to avoid peak hour traffic, by leaving earlier or later than usual, we advise you to do so," AT spokesperson John Nottage said.
"Train services are not affected by traffic diversions, so if you have the option to home by train this would also be a good way to avoid delays."
Parts of Hobson Street, Nelson Street and Wellesley Street remain closed.
Bus services which pass through those streets are being diverted.
Civil Defence is still advising people not to come into central Auckland to avoid smoke from the fire.
It said it was up to workplaces to manage the risk to workers from the fire.
"In this situation the fumes from the fire may be a risk to people's health," it said.
New routes for city bus services
NX2
From city:
Buses will start trip from Wellesley Street near AUT (7089)
Left Mayoral Drive
Left Wakefield Street
Left Symonds Street
Via Anzac Avenue
Left Customs Street
Via Fanshawe Street
Then as normal
To city:
Buses will use Fanshawe Street motorway off-ramp
Via Customs Street
Right Anzac Avenue
Via Symonds Street
Right Wellesley Street
Buses will end trip at stop on Wellesley Street near AUT (7089)
101
To College Hill:
Victoria Street West as normal
Remain on Victoria Street West
Right Queen Street
Left Wellesley Street East
Then as normal
To Parnell:
Wellesley Street East as normal
Right Queen Street
Left Victoria Street
Continue Victoria Street West past Wellesley Street
Then as normal
22A, 22N, 22R, 221X, 223X, 24B, 24R, 24W, 243X, and 248X bus
To city:
Wellesley Street as normal
Right Queen Street
Left Customs Street
Left Halsey Street
Left Victoria Street
Then as normal
From city:
As normal
82, 802, 923, and 924
To city:
Fanshawe Street as normal
Right Halsey Street
Left Victoria Street
Right Queen Street
Left Wakefield Street
Then as normal
From city:
Wellesley Street as normal
Right Queen Street
Left Victoria Street
Right Halsey Street
Then as normal
75
To city:
Symonds Street as normal
Remain on Symonds Street
Via Anzac Avenue
Left Customs Street
Via Fanshawe Street
Right Halsey Street
Then as normal
From city:
As normal
18, 151X, 171X, 172X, 195X, and 209
To city:
Queen Street as normal
Left Wellesley Street
End trip outside The Civic
From city:
Start trip outside The Civic on Wellesley Street
Left Mayoral Drive
Right Cook Street
Left Hobson Street
Then as normal
106
Buses will depart ANZ Bank bus stop as normal
Left Halsey Street
Right Victoria Street
Left Franklin Road
Then as normal
105
Buses will depart ANZ Bank bus stop as normal
Left Halsey Street
Right Victoria Street
Left Franklin Road
Left Wellington Street
Right Howe Street
Right Karangahape Road
Then as normal
125X, 132, 132X, 133, 133X, and 134
To city:
Nelson Street as normal
Right Cook Street
Via Mayoral Drive
Left Queen Street
Left Mayoral Drive
End trip at Mayoral Drive near Greys Avenue (1364)
From city:
Start trip from Mayoral Drive near Greys Avenue (1364)
Via Mayoral Drive
Via Cook Street
Left Hobson Street
Then as normal
110, and 129
To city:
Queen Street as normal
Remain on Queen Street
Left Mayoral Drive
End trip on Mayoral Drive behind Aotea Centre
From city:
Start trip from Mayoral Drive behind Aotea Square
Right Cook Street
Left Hobson Street
Then as normal
OuterLink bus services
To College Hill:
Wellesley Street East as normal
Right Queen Street
Left Victoria Street
Then as normal
To Parnell:
Victoria Street as normal
Right Queen Street
Left Wellesley Street East
Then as notmal