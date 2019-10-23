Auckland motorists are being warned to expect significant delays this afternoon as roads remain closed due to the fire at SkyCity.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said fire crews were expected to continue working on the blaze at the convention centre through the night.

Auckland Transport said road closures remained in place, and that motorists should avoid the area or expect delays.

"If you are able to time your travel to avoid peak hour traffic, by leaving earlier or later than usual, we advise you to do so," AT spokesperson John Nottage said.

"Train services are not affected by traffic diversions, so if you have the option to home by train this would also be a good way to avoid delays."

Parts of Hobson Street, Nelson Street and Wellesley Street remain closed.

CITY CENTRE FIRE - ROADS CLOSED - REMINDER 3:00PM

Road closures remain in place and are unchanged. Avoid the area or expect delays and diversions. ^THhttps://t.co/2XhcIHDXnz — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 23, 2019

Bus services which pass through those streets are being diverted.

Civil Defence is still advising people not to come into central Auckland to avoid smoke from the fire.

It said it was up to workplaces to manage the risk to workers from the fire.

"In this situation the fumes from the fire may be a risk to people's health," it said.

We have released information for businesses affected by the SkyCity Convention Centre fire in Auckland 👉 https://t.co/4Dgg97HZBL — WorkSafe New Zealand (@WorkSafeNZ) October 23, 2019

New routes for city bus services

NX2

From city:

Buses will start trip from Wellesley Street near AUT (7089)

Left Mayoral Drive

Left Wakefield Street

Left Symonds Street

Via Anzac Avenue

Left Customs Street

Via Fanshawe Street

Then as normal

To city:

Buses will use Fanshawe Street motorway off-ramp

Via Customs Street

Right Anzac Avenue

Via Symonds Street

Right Wellesley Street

Buses will end trip at stop on Wellesley Street near AUT (7089)

101

To College Hill:

Victoria Street West as normal

Remain on Victoria Street West

Right Queen Street

Left Wellesley Street East

Then as normal

To Parnell:

Wellesley Street East as normal

Right Queen Street

Left Victoria Street

Continue Victoria Street West past Wellesley Street

Then as normal

22A, 22N, 22R, 221X, 223X, 24B, 24R, 24W, 243X, and 248X bus

To city:

Wellesley Street as normal

Right Queen Street

Left Customs Street

Left Halsey Street

Left Victoria Street

Then as normal

From city:

As normal

82, 802, 923, and 924

To city:

Fanshawe Street as normal

Right Halsey Street

Left Victoria Street

Right Queen Street

Left Wakefield Street

Then as normal

From city:

Wellesley Street as normal

Right Queen Street

Left Victoria Street

Right Halsey Street

Then as normal

75

To city:

Symonds Street as normal

Remain on Symonds Street

Via Anzac Avenue

Left Customs Street

Via Fanshawe Street

Right Halsey Street

Then as normal

From city:

As normal

18, 151X, 171X, 172X, 195X, and 209

To city:

Queen Street as normal

Left Wellesley Street

End trip outside The Civic

From city:

Start trip outside The Civic on Wellesley Street

Left Mayoral Drive

Right Cook Street

Left Hobson Street

Then as normal

106

Buses will depart ANZ Bank bus stop as normal

Left Halsey Street

Right Victoria Street

Left Franklin Road

Then as normal

105

Buses will depart ANZ Bank bus stop as normal

Left Halsey Street

Right Victoria Street

Left Franklin Road

Left Wellington Street

Right Howe Street

Right Karangahape Road

Then as normal

125X, 132, 132X, 133, 133X, and 134

To city:

Nelson Street as normal

Right Cook Street

Via Mayoral Drive

Left Queen Street

Left Mayoral Drive

End trip at Mayoral Drive near Greys Avenue (1364)

From city:

Start trip from Mayoral Drive near Greys Avenue (1364)

Via Mayoral Drive

Via Cook Street

Left Hobson Street

Then as normal

110, and 129

To city:

Queen Street as normal

Remain on Queen Street

Left Mayoral Drive

End trip on Mayoral Drive behind Aotea Centre

From city:

Start trip from Mayoral Drive behind Aotea Square

Right Cook Street

Left Hobson Street

Then as normal

OuterLink bus services

To College Hill:

Wellesley Street East as normal

Right Queen Street

Left Victoria Street

Then as normal

To Parnell:

Victoria Street as normal

Right Queen Street

Left Wellesley Street East

Then as notmal