As if a major fire wasn't bad enough, a slew of crashes and breakdowns are causing headaches for morning commuters on the Auckland motorway network.

A crash is blocking the right lane citybound on the Southern Motorway after Te Irirangi Dr. Motorists are asked to merge left with care to pass and expect delays.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 8:50AM

Another crash on the Northwestern Motorway is causing further delays.

It's blocking the left lane southbound after Queenstown Rd overbridge. Motorists are asked to merge right with care to pass and expect delays if heading towards Auckland Airport.

SH20 NORTHWESTERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 8:45AM

And a breakdown is blocking the bus lane on the Northern Motorway just after Greville Rd on-ramp citybound and causing a few delays this morning. Allow extra time.