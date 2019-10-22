Central Auckland streets are clogged this morning as roads feeding into and from the motorway system remain closed around the SkyCity convention centre fire.

Nelson St, the main road feeding off the motorway into the western part of the central business district, is closed between Cook St and Victoria St - forcing traffic to divert into surrounding streets.

Hobson St, which feeds on to the motorway, is closed between Victoria St and Wellesley St.

CITY CENTRE FIRE - ROADS CLOSED - UPDATE 6:10AM

Road closures currently include: Wellesley St (west from Victoria to Nelson + btwn Nelson & Hobson), Nelson St (btwn Cook & Victoria) and Hobson St (btwn Victoria & Wellesley). Avoid this area or expect delays and diversions. ^TP pic.twitter.com/pR5B8C6LBc — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 22, 2019

Wellesley St is also closed west of Hobson St.

Auckland Transport has tweeted this morning warning pedestrians and cyclists to stay away from these streets too, noting that the Nelson St cycleway is also closed.

A reminder that buses in the central city are detoured until further notice due to the fire. Please expect significant delays and cancellations to services. For more information on the detour routes and alternative bus stops, visit: https://t.co/4pR9HS7eRX pic.twitter.com/d5k23SCMnh — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 22, 2019

Spokesman Mark Hannan said it was clear that many people had heeded advice to stay away from the city centre and work from home or elsewhere today.

"We are looking out at Fanshawe St - there is less traffic on the road than usual this morning," he said.

"In the central city there is still congestion around Hobson St and Nelson St, but traffic is moving.

The road closures in the central city due to the fire mean that these roads are closed also to those on bikes or walking. The Nelson Street cycleway is closed between Cook Street and Victoria street. pic.twitter.com/xYOPcVSXEb — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 22, 2019

"We had two accidents this morning, which didn't help matters, but they were weather-related."

Traffic was flowing normally from the North Shore and on other entry points to the city centre off the motorway system, including the port.

"If people can use the port exit, that would be better," he said.

"It really is only this western part of town. There are no issues at all elsewhere. Traffic is flowing around Victoria Park. It's really just Wellesley St, Hobson St and Nelson St."

He said public transport was "coping", although some buses have been diverted around the fire.

Hi, road closures currently include: Wellesley St (west from Victoria to Nelson + btwn Nelson & Hobson), Nelson St (btwn Cook & Victoria) and Hobson St (btwn Victoria & Wellesley). Bus diverisons can be found here https://t.co/EOF6Z34oso ^NW — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 22, 2019

"We don't have any major issues with public transport. I think there are fewer people than normal have come into the city," he said.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 7:00AM

Please take extra care and expect delays citybound over the Harbour Bridge and Victoria Park Flyover as motorists slow to view the City Centre Fire. Watch your following distance. ^TP pic.twitter.com/0nFYObQZIN — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 22, 2019

However, Hannan said Auckland Transport was worried about congestion if Hobson St remained closed for the afternoon commute.

"If this goes into the afternoon, people should think about options for getting home. It may be a case of trying to leave early or late," he said.

"It's going to be difficult getting out of the city heading south or west."