A person has suffered serious injuries after their Lime scooter and a car collided in Hamilton.

A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred on Ruakura Rd in the suburb of Hamilton East about 12.40pm today.

The scooters were travelling west when they crashed with a car leaving the Hilda Ross rest home.

The southbound lanes were initially closed by police but reopened about 1.30pm.

The Lime scooters were still at the scene this afternoon as police spoke with those involved.

Police at the crash said they couldn't comment about what happened, but a St John spokeswoman confirmed a person had been taken to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, a person is in a serious condition after a crash at the intersection of Falls Rd and Waerenga Rd near Te Kauwhata, about 45 minutes north of Hamilton, just after 2pm today.

A police spokeswoman said the crash was between a car and a ute.