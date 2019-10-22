Workers fled for their lives as a massive inferno enveloped the under-construction Sky City International Convention Centre.

A worker at the scene said nobody knew what had happened. They suspected the fire had started on the roof of the top floor.

Firefighters battle the blaze. Photo / Jade Fairweather

Fire alarms had started and they assumed it was a drill, he said. "Then people said run, run and we knew we needed to get out." He had not seen any smoke inside the building.

READ MORE:

• Fire at SkyCity Convention centre: Workers flee giant blaze, black smoke chokes Auckland

• SkyCity fire: Witnesses describe huge blaze at International Convention Centre

• SkyCity fire: Fire and Emergency NZ upscale blaze to 5th alarm

• SkyCity Convention Centre fire: Hundreds of Aucklanders flood social media with staggering videos and photos

Advertisement

Witnesses have described the moment the fire broke out.

NZME account manager Charli Farman was sitting at her desk when she noticed smoke and told a colleague "I think it's on fire".

Previous Advertisement Next Skip Advertisement Image 1 of 9: Black smoke from a fire at the Sky City Convention Centre construction site in central Auckland New Zealand Herald photograph by Dean Purcell 22 October 2019 Image 2 of 9: Smoke from a fire at the Sky Cinty Convention Centre construction site in central Auckland New Zealand Herald photograph by Duncan Bridgeman 22 October 2019 Image 3 of 9: Black smoke from a fire at the Sky City Convention Centre construction site in central Auckland New Zealand Herald photograph by Dean Purcell 22 October 2019 Image 4 of 9: Smoke from a fire at the Sky City Convention Centre construction site in central Auckland covers the entire city picture supplied Image 5 of 9: Black smoke from a fire at the Sky City Convention Centre construction site in central Auckland New Zealand Herald photograph by Michael Craig 22 October 2019 Image 6 of 9: Black smoke from a fire at the Sky City Convention Centre construction site in central Auckland 22 October 2019 picture supplied credit: Laura-Rose Wiechern Laura-Rose Wiechern Image 7 of 9: Black smoke from a fire at the Sky City Convention Centre construction site in central Auckland Picture supplied credit: Michael Richards Michael Richards Image 8 of 9: Black smoke from a fire at the Sky City Convention Centre construction site in central Auckland Picture supplied credit: Donna Webb Image 9 of 9: Black smoke from a fire at the Sky City Convention Centre construction site in central Auckland 22 October 2019 picture supplied credit: Alexander Bruce Image 1 of 9: Black smoke from a fire at the Sky City Convention Centre construction site in central Auckland New Zealand Herald photograph by Dean Purcell 22 October 2019

"It was a really small amount of thick black smoke. Then all of a sudden it was flames and really dark smoke."

Farman said a man in an orange construction vest was standing on top of the building when the fire started.

"He was standing at the back for about four minutes but the he just ran when the flames started to spread".

The giant fire is burning from the top of the SkyCity Convention Centre, which is still under construction between Hobson and Nelson streets.

Thick black smoke billowing from the building can be seen across the city.

Hundreds of people phoned 111 as flames could be seen leaping from the building top at about 1.15pm.

Advertisement

Reporter Khalia Strong is at the scene.

"The smoke clouds are going above the cranes which are above the building."

"It's black smoke and it's very thick. The wind is pushing it towards the Sky Tower."

Black smoke from a fire at the Sky City Convention Centre construction site in central Auckland. Photo / Supplied

NZME employee Alastair Merrett said he saw plumes of smoke coming from the building.

"Then the smoke started to grow. Flames then appeared and spread throughout the whole top of the building."

An office worker in Kingsland said the fire was "epic".

"It's black, huge black smoke. It's big."

Mayor Phil Goff said the fire appears to be out of control - spreading "massively" in the 15 minutes he and council staff had been watching it.

"The line of flames is going from one side of the building on the West right through to the East."

"The fire engines are on the road but there's no evidence they've got to the roof or what the origin of the fire was."