Hundreds of Aucklander have flooded social media with staggering photos and videos of a fire that has engulfed the SkyCity Convention Centre.

Thick black smoke billowing from the building can be seen across the city.

Hundreds of people phoned 111 as flames could be seen leaping from the building top at about 1.15pm. Workers could be seen fleeing the flames.

The fire has prompted pedestrians and others in CBD buildings to share the ordeal from all parts of Auckland.

Fire is really building. People can be seen on the roof. pic.twitter.com/EFgQBaMYCJ — Phil Goff (@phil_goff) October 22, 2019

Firefighters have come off the roof. A sudden flare up that's burning quite strong at the moment. pic.twitter.com/BCt0GJaf7O — Phil Goff (@phil_goff) October 22, 2019

Smoke from the Skycity convention centre covering most of britomart pic.twitter.com/BefFigR1vl — *+:｡ebony｡:+* (@baeetato) October 22, 2019

Fire at Skycity Auckland Conventions Centre. Happening right now pic.twitter.com/zAVby0yYr1 — qq-boi (@qq_boi) October 22, 2019

Different view from the office today - the Skycity Convention Centre on fire 💔 Posted by Olivia Fairhurst on Monday, 21 October 2019

The Sky City International Convention Centre is on fire. The construction has had so many delays, now this. #Auckland #skycity #cityfire #fire pic.twitter.com/GM3boGXxTE — Vaughan Rivett (@SocialBizGuy) October 22, 2019

A northern fire communications spokeswoman said about 1.15pm that they were getting "hundreds'' of calls from members of the public.

The building is still under construction in downtown Auckland.