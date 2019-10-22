Hundreds of Aucklander have flooded social media with staggering photos and videos of a fire that has engulfed the SkyCity Convention Centre.
Thick black smoke billowing from the building can be seen across the city.
READ MORE:
• Fire at SkyCity Convention centre: Workers flee giant blaze, black smoke chokes Auckland
• Reports of fire at SkyCity Convention Centre: Hundreds of construction staff evacuated
• Person burnt in fire at SkyCity construction site
Hundreds of people phoned 111 as flames could be seen leaping from the building top at about 1.15pm. Workers could be seen fleeing the flames.
The fire has prompted pedestrians and others in CBD buildings to share the ordeal from all parts of Auckland.
A northern fire communications spokeswoman said about 1.15pm that they were getting "hundreds'' of calls from members of the public.
The building is still under construction in downtown Auckland.