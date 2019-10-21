Emergency services including police are at an address in the South Auckland suburb of Ōtara dealing with an "ongoing incident".

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency NZ staff are at the job.

A police spokeswoman said the job was on Bairds Rd. However a person at the scene told the Herald emergency staff were on Cobham Crescent, between Vilma Pl and Wyona Pl, and appeared to be carrying out CPR on a person on the footpath next to a park.

A tarpaulin was being erected and police were speaking with several people nearby. Police tape was being rolled out, he said. There were quite a few onlookers.

A police spokeswoman said she could not say more as the incident was still ongoing.

