A newly released Court of Appeal judgment will change the way meth cases will be sentenced and dealers who can prove their addiction will be eligible for hefty discounts. Herald reporter Jared Savage says this move should not be interpreted as being 'soft on crime' and explains how the ruling will still allow those dealing in commercial amounts to be dealt with severely - while offering an alternative route to those struggling with drug dependence, or in over their heads with gangs.

The emails rolled in on cue, like clockwork.

"Joke sentencing", "Empty the Jails", "Free meth for everyone" were

