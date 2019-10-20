Two men have been arrested following an assault in South Auckland that left one man in hospital fighting for his life.

The 31-year-old was assaulted on Naylors Drive in Māngere in the early hours of Saturday. Police were called at 3.50am after neighbours heard screams, shouting and a loud bang.

The man remains in a critical condition, according to Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander of the Counties Manukau CIB.

Alexander said there had been "significant progress" made in the investigation, with two men arrested over the assault.

Advertisement

READ MORE

• Smashed car windscreen, man fights for his life in South Auckland

A 20-year-old and a 23-year-old are due to appear in Manukau District Court

tomorrow.

"Witnesses are still being spoken to and another person is being sought in relation to this incident," Alexander said.

"Police would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and we remain committed to ensuring the safety of our communities."

Anyone with information was asked to call police on 105 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to pass on information anonymously.