A man is in a critical condition after being seriously assaulted in South Auckland overnight, with witnesses at the scene claiming gun shots rang throughout the night.

Police confirmed they were alerted to an incident on Naylors Drive, Mangere, around 3.50am this morning.

A man was transported to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

A witness at the scene said gunshots were heard throughout the night, although police would not confirm if guns were involved in the incident.

A Naylors Drive resident said they heard gun shots around midnight and again at 1am today and 3am.

Police have cordoned off the street today and a scene examination is underway.