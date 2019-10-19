A bus and a car have crashed in Auckland, injuring one person.

The crash took place on Glenfield and Kaipatiki Rds in Glenfield around 8.10am on Sunday.

"One person received moderate injuries," a police spokesman said.

Two cars also crashed in Avondale around 8am in a separate incident.

The crash took place on Ash St, opposite the Avondale Markets, but there were no reports of injuries or traffic delays, police said.

In the South Island, two other crashes have also taken place within minutes of each other west of Nelson.

An initial crash between two cars took place on the Coastal Highway at Mapua around 6.55am.

There were no injuries but the crash did lead to one lane being partially blocked, police said.

Then 20 minutes later another crash took place between three cars on the Coastal Highway heading north from Mapua.

One of the cars had gone down a bank but there weren't yet any details on injuries from the incident, a police spokesman said.