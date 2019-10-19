An Air NZ flight from Auckland to San Francisco was rerouted to Hawaii this morning due to engineering fault.

Flight NZ 8 departed from Auckland airport at 7:51 Friday, but was rerouted to Honolulu mid flight.

Air NZ said the engineering fault related to aircraft's oil system.

The flight arrived at the US Pacific state at 5:25am this morning.

"Flight NZ8 from Auckland to San Francisco diverted to Honolulu this morning with an engineering issue," Air NZ external communications manager Lauren Bowerman said.



"Customers have been accommodated on alternative services today. We sincerely apologise to customers for the inconvenience."