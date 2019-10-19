New Zealand First's members have voted for the party to look into giving 100 hours of compulsory community service to all teenagers.

The party's membership is this weekend meeting for its annual convention, which includes a public debate about proposals for policies proposed by members.

The "remits" aren't automatically party policy but are sent to be decided on by the party's parliamentary caucus of nine, including leader Winston Peters.

Among the rapid-fire succession of dozens of policies proposed on Saturday, was for the party to "investigate the implementation of 100 hours of compulsory service for all people aged 15 to 19".

The 10-minute debate focused on "reconnecting" youth with their society and whether the policy would give teens work and volunteering experience.

MP Tracey Martin was among those who spoke in favour.

"To build up that sense of community among young people, let's try to find a system that we can compulsorily require young people to volunteer in their community," she said.

"I suggest we do that with a carrot, rather than a stick."

There was grizzling in the room after a vote on the issue was called and passed without anyone being given a chance to speak against it.

Other proposals included supporting an independent review of the Auckland Super City and trialling methane-reduction technology including GMO rye-grass.

The party's members voted down proposals to make vaccinations compulsory for school children and increasing the drinking age off-licence to 20.