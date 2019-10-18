A photographer's drone footage has revealed a sweet tribute to the All Blacks ahead of their knockout Rugby World Cup clash with Ireland tomorrow.

Chris Street of Up & Up Drone Photography was working on a job on Wednesday in Auckland's Cornwall Park – a location normally out of bounds for drones.

"Luckily because of this job I was allowed to have the drone there, and then when I zoomed out on the footage I saw this," he said.

He'd captured an image featuring the words "All Blacks" written above a hashtag and encircled in a heart shape, all formed with rocks.

He estimated the heart to be about 10–15 metres wide.

"I'm imagining it took some kids a long time to make it."

In a zoomed-out version, some names could be seen, which might be those of the people who made it, he said.

Street sent the image to All Blacks prop Angus Ta'avao ahead of Saturday's game to show his support.

"I'm a huge rugby fan, like all Kiwis are…I'm pretty sure we'll smash the Irish."

It was also a way for him to thank the rugby player, he said.

"One of my friends had booked tickets to the cancelled All Blacks versus Italy game and then Angus sent him a signed All Blacks Jersey, so I wanted to thank him with this."

Street hoped that whoever had formed the display would see the photo and know that their show of support had reached a lot of people.

Today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said of the upcoming quarter-final that all of New Zealand was behind the All Blacks.

"[We're] looking forward to another exciting game. Everyone's rooting for the team," she said.