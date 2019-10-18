One person is missing after a boat carrying three people overturned on the Waitaki River this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene about 2.25pm after it was reported the boat got into trouble on the northern side of the river in the Black Point area, about 53km northwest of Oamaru.

Two people made it to shore safely, but a third person had yet to be located, she said.

The pair that made their way ashore were not injured.

A helicopter was en route to conduct a search of the area and St John has also been notified.

No further information was immediately available.