A child who attended a wedding in Tokoroa is confirmed to have measles.

The Medical Officer of Health Dr Richard Hoskins said there was a child confirmed to be infectious with measles after attending a wedding in Tokoroa on October 11.

As of this morning, there have been 32 confirmed cases of measles in Waikato DHB since August 1.

Most are related to the Auckland outbreaks.

The signs of measles are a fever, runny nose, cough, sore red eyes or rash. If you are worried that you or your family have symptoms or have been close to someone with measles you need to stay at home and call your nurse, doctor, or Healthline (0800 611 166).

Visit the Waikato DHB website for more information about measles.