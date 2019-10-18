

In a stunning manoeuvre, Draco has taken the National Aquarium's penguin of year title off her lover Timmy, much like he once took her fish.

It cements the pair's reputation as the power couple of the Napier aquarium, and possibly all of Hawke's Bay.

Timmy won the inaugural award last year, but this year Draco (arguably the good girl of the penguin cove) campaigned hard.

Meet the 2019 Penguin of the Year, Draco. Photo / Paul Taylor

She recruited high profile supporters to boost her vote tally, just staving off bids for the title from Mo and Elmo.

Kiwi actor Jonno Roberts, who is playing the part of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter Broadway production in New York played his part, sending several video messages of support for Draco, posted on his Instagram account.

One of the videos even featured comedian Rhys Darby.

Draco has a permanent head injury after being hit by a car when crossing the road.

At 12 years old, she is one of the oldest inhabitants of Penguin Cove.

She recently won good penguin of the month after looking after another penguin's egg, when Burny left it in her burrow.

She also stuck up from Timmy when another penguin, Tux, tried to push him off the pier.

Draco received 2793 votes, while the remaining 2617 were split between Mo and Elmo in a very close race for second and third.

Draco with boyfriend and former Penguin of the Year, Timmy. Photo / Paul Taylor

More than 12,000 votes were received across the two stages of voting for penguin of the year.

Votes came in from all over the world, including Iceland, Estonia, Israel, Germany, Poland, Chile, England, Brazil and Australia, with the most international votes coming from the United States.

While many birds who arrive at Penguin Cove are temporary visitors, being rehabilitated before being sent back to the wild, the permanent gang are there because they are unable to be released.

Reasons for being at the aquarium range from being abandoned as chicks, being injured by dogs, getting stuck in fishing nylon or being partially sighted.