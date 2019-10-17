By RNZ

The man who killed a Hawke's Bay child 20 years ago has been jailed for nine years for more crimes.

Benny Haerewa appeared in the High Court at Auckland in May where he pleaded guilty to 11 violence and sexual violence charges committed between 2015 and 2017.

Haerewa was freed from jail in 2010 after completing a 12-year sentence for the manslaughter of four-year-old James Whakaruru.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Toddler killer Benny Haerewa admits more abuse and crimes against children

• 20 years on from one of NZ's worst child abuse cases: 'Nothing's changed'

• Never again? The case of James Whakaruru

At the time, the Parole Board expressed grave fears about Haerewa's likelihood of reoffending but, having served his full sentence, he had to be freed.

James Whakaruru, 4, was beaten to death in April 1999.

Haerewa appeared before Justice Powell for sentencing in the High Court at Auckland today.

The Crown sought a sentence of preventive detention but after hearing arguments Justice Powell found the man was not eligible.

He jailed him for nine years with a minimum non-parole period of six years- meaning he will come before the Parole Board in 2025.