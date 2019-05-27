The man behind one of New Zealand's worst child abuse cases has been convicted of more crimes, including wrapping an extension cord around a girl's neck.

Benny Haerewa, who is related to Moko Rangitoheriri's killer, appeared today in the High Court at Auckland, where he pleaded guilty and was convicted of 11 charges against three victims.

His name suppression also lapsed this morning.

Two decades ago, Haerewa was sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment for manslaughter for the killing of his 4-year-old stepson James Whakaruru in 1999.

The toddler was just 10 weeks short of his first day at school when he died of his injuries in Hawke's Bay Hospital, then known as Hastings Memorial Hospital.

Police had dropped a murder charge against Haerewa, leading to a guilty plea for manslaughter.

The assault which killed Whakaruru was one of many over several years against the toddler.

The case later became the focus of campaigns to prevent child abuse and also saw condemnation and review of agency procedures which failed to recognise the serial abuse, including a special report by then Children's Commission Roger McClay.

James Whakaruru, 4, was beaten to death in April 1999. Photo / Supplied

Today, Haerewa admitted to more offending against three more children between 2015 and 2017 in Auckland and Hastings.

One of his assaults included wrapping an extension cord around a child's neck and pulling tight, while another saw him slam a tomahawk down on a bed next to a child.

Further attacks included hitting a child with a broom and throwing a can at a boy's head.

Haerewa, who was remanded in custody by Justice Tracey Walker, was also convicted of unlawful sexual connection with a child, threatening to kill, and intentionally damaging property.

The court heard that the Crown will seek preventative detention at his sentencing on October 18.

Benny Haerewa is related to one of Moko Sayviah Rangitoheriri's killers. Photo / Supplied

When Haerewa was released from prison in 2010 for Whakaruru's killing the Parole Board held fears he had a high-risk of reoffending.

After being denied release several times, the Parole Board said Haerewa had to be released by law, despite the threat of future crimes and concerns by the Whakaruru's family.

Haerewa is also related to one of Moko Sayviah Rangitoheriri's killers, David Haerewa.

The 3-year-old Taupō toddler died in 2015 after sustained and prolonged abuse and torture by David Haerewa and Tania Shailer.