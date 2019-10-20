COMMENT

Auckland Council welcomed electric scooters on to footpaths in October 2018, then in May 2019 announced its intention to become "age-friendly". The utter incompatibility of e-scooters on pavements and age-friendly environments escaped the council decision makers.

After the first e-scooter death in Auckland in June 2019, Transport Minister Phil Twyford said: "We are going to regulate to ensure the users of these scooters can share public spaces in a way that's safe and reasonable for everyone."

